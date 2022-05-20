7 soldiers of Kraken special unit died in battles for liberation of Kharkiv region. PHOTO

During the liberation of the settlements of Ruska Lozova and Pytomny in the Kharkiv region, the Azov special unit "Kraken" lost 7 soldiers.

This was reported in the special forces, informs Censor.NET.

Here is the list of the dead:

KIRICHOK Dmytro Oleksiiovych April 22, 2022 (Kirya)

YARESHKO Mykhailo Ruslanovych 22.04.2022 (Micha)

PILNYK Yevhenii Volodymyrovych April 22, 2022 (Ford)

LOGUNOV Anatoliy Yevhenovych 22.04.2022 (Khirurh)

YATSUN Valentin Vladislavovich 28.04.2022 (Valya)

POLTAVTSEV Yuriy Mykhailovych April 30, 2022 (Poltava)

FILONENKO Sergey Sergeevich 05.05.2022 (Phil)

"We will not forget you. We will take revenge on you," the Kraken promised.














