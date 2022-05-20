ENG
Erdogan will discuss its application for NATO membership with Finland

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss its application for NATO membership with Finland tomorrow.

Erdogan said he had already discussed NATO enlargement with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Tomorrow, the President of Turkey will also hold talks with Britain. However, it is unknown whether the talks will be held at the level of heads of state.

