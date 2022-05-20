Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss its application for NATO membership with Finland tomorrow.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

Erdogan said he had already discussed NATO enlargement with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Tomorrow, the President of Turkey will also hold talks with Britain. However, it is unknown whether the talks will be held at the level of heads of state.

