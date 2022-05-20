Iermak to Western partners: Ukraine still lacks heavy weapons. We need high-precision missiles and drones, waiting for MLRS

All of the weapons provided to Ukraine are for defense purposes, but the Ukrainians do not yet have enough heavy weapons to defend themselves against the invaders.

This was stated by the head of the President's Office Andriy Iermak during his speech in analitical center Atlantic Council, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Russia's political culture does not include a dialogue mode. Its basis, as we can all see, is terror, blackmail, and coercion. And one might say, the language of force. Therefore, there is only one way to ensure that the war in Ukraine does not escalate into a war in the region or even a world war: to help Ukraine win. And as soon as possible," he noted.

"First of all with weapons. I would like to say, using this opportunity, that we are very grateful to President Biden's administration, both parties and the people of the United States for the military assistance we have received. For unprecedented historic support and an inspiring example to others. America has once again confirmed that it is the leader of the free world by uniting democratic nations to resist Russian aggression against Ukraine.

We sincerely thank you for the Lend-Lease. Your weapons save today, every minute, every second, thousands of lives. Not only our soldiers. And also civilians. Because for Russian terrorists who call themselves the military, civilians are also perfectly legitimate targets. So are infrastructure. And this means that any weapon for Ukraine is a defense weapon. And our allies in America, Europe, and everywhere else know this very well. I must also tell you that we still lack heavy weapons. We still need high-precision missiles, we need drones, air defense systems, ammunition and more. And very importantly, we're still waiting for MLRS. I learned that word, like many Ukrainians, for life. We are still waiting for them," Iermak emphasized.

"It shouldn't be that way. In the first, critical phase of the war, we lost too much time negotiating and agreeing on supplies, looking for these weapons. Meanwhile, people were stopping tanks in our cities with their bare hands. Now that we have a chance to fully liberate Ukraine from the aggressor, it is all the more impossible to delay. We and Russia have too different potential. Therefore, the liberation war of Ukraine, the war for freedom, should not turn into a war to the last Ukrainian. Because it will not end there. If it succeeds, the Kremlin historical reconstruction circle will continue building its empire," summarized the OP head.