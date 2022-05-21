ENG
Today you see result of work of 700 thousand Ukrainian defenders, - Zelenskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that today 700,000 people are defending Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he stated this in an interview with Ukrainian journalists.

"Today it is 700 thousand - you can see the result of the work of 700 thousand people who are fighting. 700 thousand. This is at the time of the war," he said.

At the same time, according to the president, such a large country as Ukraine needs an army not 250,000, but much larger.

Zelensky believes that Ukraine was not badly prepared for Russia's invasion.

