Defenders from Azovstal have to be exchanged, - Zelenskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that Azovstal defenders should be released according to the prisoner exchange procedure.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of state said this in an interview with Ukrainian media.

"The guys received a signal from the military that they have every right to leave and save their lives. The military command passed all this to all those blocked at Azovstal," the President said.

According to Zelenskyi, then everything depends on the UN, the Red Cross, and Russia.

"Today I think so: the process led by intelligence today will be over - export, withdrawal, and preparation for dialogue, exchange. ... We will take them home. This is what we must do together with the partners who took over responsibility ", - the head of state explained.

