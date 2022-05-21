ENG
Occupiers fired missiles at military infrastructure facility in Rivne region

Today the Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the territory of Rivne region.

The head of the regional military administration Vitaly Koval reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"A missile strike was launched on the territory of the region, an object of military infrastructure. The number of victims and the scale of the destruction is being clarified. Relevant services are working on the spot.

