Agreement on security guarantees will be without participation of Russian Federation, - Zelenskyi

Ukraine is working on an agreement on security guarantees, which does not provide for Russia's participation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We want a separate agreement. Today, everything has come to the point that this agreement provides for a circle of partner states around Ukraine without Russia. Security guarantors without Russia. Bucha changed some things. Time changes things," Zelenskyi said.

He said that a draft agreement has already been developed. However, some things still need to be agreed upon.

"We as Ukrainians want a lot, and they as Europeans are too skeptical. But somewhere in the middle, we will find the answer. Because it is important for us that this document is ratified by the parliaments of all guarantor countries," the President said.

Zelensky stressed that it is important that the agreement on security guarantees is not a piece of paper, but a reality, and that it becomes the basis of state security.