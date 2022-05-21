ENG
Seven Donbas civilians killed by Russian shelling - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On Saturday, May 21, Russian troops killed seven civilians and wounded ten more in Donetsk region.

This is stated in Telegram by head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"On May 21, the Russians killed 7 civilians in Donetsk region: 3 in Lyman, 2 in Mykolaivka, 1 in Avdiivka and 1 in Sviatohirsk. Another 10 people were injured," the statement said.

In addition, one person was registered in Kostiantynivka, who was wounded by Russians in Luhansk region, Kyrylenko said.

It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

