"It's time to sign new good-neighborly agreement," - Duda

It is time to sign a new good-neighborly agreement between Ukraine and Poland

This was stated by Polish leader Andrzej Duda, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"In my deep conviction, it is time to sign a new good-neighborly agreement, which will take into account what we have built in our relations at least in recent months," he said.

According to Duda, Russian aggression has shown that the network of road, rail and infrastructure connections between Ukraine and Poland is insufficient.

The President of Poland added that it should be made up for, and the Polish-Ukrainian border "should unite, not divide."

Duda suggested that a sign of good Polish-Ukrainian relations be a fast railway connection between Kyiv and Warsaw.

"We will build it together," the president added.

