Explosions were heard in Malyn, - mayor Sitailo

Explosions were heard in the town of Malyn in the Zhytomyr Region.

The mayor of the city Oleksander Sitailo reported about it to "Suspilne", Censor.NET informs.

"Please stay in the shelters and do not leave them before the end of the air alert," - said in a statement on the official Facebook page of Malyn City Council.

We remind you that the Russian occupiers regularly launch missile strikes on this city in the Zhytomyr region.

