On May 22 Russians killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko published information that on May 22 the Russians killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, he published such data on Telegram.

People died: 2 in Lyman, 1 in Dachny, 1 in Klinov and 1 in Avdiivka. Another 11 people were injured.

In addition, in Bakhmut, medical care was provided to one person injured in the Luhansk region.

It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

