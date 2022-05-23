ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10741 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
20 368 20

Powerful explosions erupted at night in Korosten in Zhytomyr region

коростень

On the night of May 23 in the city of Korosten, Zhytomyr region, strong explosions were heard.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to "Suspilne News", the information about it was confirmed by the deputy mayor of Korosten Natalia Chizhevskaya.

According to her, locals heard the sounds of two explosions, which were preceded by outbreaks.

Residents of Korosten in the Zhytomyr region report that the sounds of explosions were heard at night during the announced air alarm.

Chizhevskaya later reported that another explosion had taken place in the city.

Read more: Russia struck at infrastructure of Zhytomyr region. Air defense shot down four missiles

Author: 

explosion (1498) Korosten (2) Zhytomyrska region (121)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 