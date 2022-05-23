Occupiers from "Urahan" fired at Dnepropetrovsk region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region at night, the Russian occupiers fired twice at the Apostol community.

This was announced on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko, Censor.NET reports.

The night was an endless air alarm. In most areas, everything is fine. In Kryvyi Rih, they fired again.

The enemy struck twice with "Urahan" at the Apostol Community. Hit between villages. People were not injured," he said.

