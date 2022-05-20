ENG
Occupiers fired twice at Velyka Kostromka in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznichenko

обстріл,миколаївщина

At night, the occupiers fired twice at Velyka Kostromka in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko reported about it on Telegram.

"The night in most areas was calm. In Kryvyi Rih it is alarming again. The occupiers fired twice at Velyka Kostroma. Windows were broken in several houses. People were not injured," the statement said.

shoot out (12893) Reznychenko (211)
