We set historical precedent for courage - we stopped Russian army, which was called second in world - Zelenskyi

Preventive and effective sanctions would stop the aggressor from invading Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated this during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports.

"We have set a historical precedent for courage by not listening to those who say that our defense will not last longer than a few days. We stopped the Russian army, which was called the second in the world. And at the cost of heavy fighting and thousands of lives, we are gradually ousting the occupiers from our land," Zelenskyi said.

The head of state expressed confidence that if the full range of preventive economic sanctions had been applied against Russia last year, there would have been no war in Ukraine.

