Occupier Shishimarin was sentenced to life imprisonment

Russian serviceman Vadim Shishimarin, who is accused of killing a civilian in the Sumy region, has been sentenced to life in prison.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"... sentence him to life imprisonment," the judge read out the ruling.

The Russian military was convicted under the article "violation of the laws and customs of war."

We will remind, that on February 24 Shishimarin together with other Russian military left the Belgorod region across the border of Ukraine. According to the Russian, he did not know that he was going to fight, and had only 3 days of dry food.

On the morning of February 28, Shishimarin's convoy traveled through the Sumy region to Russia to evacuate the wounded. Not far from the village of Hrinchenkove, they were attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a column was broken up. After that, the Russians were left without transport and divided into several groups. Shishimarin stayed with 4 other men.

Between the villages of Chupakhivka and Hrinchenkove, they noticed a man in a Volkswagen car and decided to steal a vehicle. The Russians shot the car, its owner managed to escape and hide. They turned the car around and drove to the village of Chupakhivka. They planned to reach their troops. In the village, the military saw a civilian man, 62-year-old Alexander Shelipov, talking on the phone. It was decided that the man wants to hand them over to Ukrainian defenders. Then Shishimarin shot Shelipov.

