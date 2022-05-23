Putin was assassinated about 2 months ago, but unsuccessfully - Budanov
Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, claims that Putin was assassinated after the start of the war against Ukraine.
He stated this in an interview with UP, Censor.NET informs.
"Putin was assassinated… He was even assassinated in the Caucasus, as they say, not so long ago. This is non-public information. Absolutely unsuccessful attempt, but it really happened… It was about 2 months ago.
Once again, he was unsuccessful. There is no publicity about this event, but it took place, "he said.
