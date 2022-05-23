Rashists rape two- and three-year-old children, - Denysova

Russian occupiers rape young children in Ukraine.

The ombudsman Lyudmila Denysova reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Every day 700-800 of our citizens call the Commissioner's hotline to report war crimes. 1,500 citizens have found the courage to call the psychological helpline and talk about the worst crimes - sexual, torture, torture. I have instructions from mothers of two. and three-year-old children who died in agony from rape by the racist military to inform the world of this horror, "she said.

Denysova noted that Ukraine wants peace, but not at the cost of our women, girls and boys.

