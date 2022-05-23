Zelensky invites partners to take part in post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that at the beginning of the international conference in Lugano (Switzerland) in July this year, partner countries and leading companies in the world will form their proposals for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

He said this today during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports.

"I invite you to take part in the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war. The amount of work is enormous. We have more than $ 0.5 trillion in losses, and tens of thousands of facilities destroyed. We need to rebuild entire cities and industries. Each of the partner countries, or partner cities or partner companies, will have a historic opportunity to take over the patronage of a particular region of Ukraine, city or community or industry, "said Zelensky.

He noted that the United Kingdom, Denmark, the EU and other leading international actors have already chosen specific areas for patronage to rebuild the country.

"Thanks to this relations model, post-war reconstruction can be fast, efficient and high-quality. It will attract not only the world's best specialists but will also be the greatest opportunity for an economic leap after World War II," he said.

"I hope that at the beginning of the international conference in Lugano in July this year, dedicated to the postwar reconstruction of Ukraine, all our partner countries and most of the world's leading companies will form their own packages of proposals," Zelensky added.

