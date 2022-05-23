Kremlin has accused Ukraine and West of creating global food crisis

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the source of the threat of world hunger was not Russia, but Western sanctions against it.

"As for the maritime mode of transport, we say that we are not the source of this problem, and on alternative routes we are not the source of the problem that leads to the threat of world hunger. The sources of this problem are those who introduced sanctions against us and the sanctions that are in force," Peskov said at a briefing on Monday.

He added that Russia does not prevent the export of grain from Ukraine by rail to Poland. "From there, on the other hand, there are echelons of weapons. Nobody prevents them from taking grain back there in the same echelons," a Kremlin spokesman said.

He also said that Russia and Ukraine have always been quite reliable exporters of grain, but "Ukraine's actions to mine the waters of the Azov and Black Seas have led to the fact that commercial shipping is virtually impossible because it is dangerous."

Peskov commented on reports that, according to the UN, a global food crisis is emerging. He said that Russia "absolutely agrees with this view of the UN."