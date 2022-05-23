Enemy resumed offensive on Slaviansk. Situation in Kharkiv region is tense, - Venyslavsky

Currently, the situation in the Slobozhansky direction is tense, as Russian troops have been regrouping their forces and resources for almost two weeks.

This was announced by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedor Venyslavsky (parliamentary faction "Servant of the People") during a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The tense situation in Kharkiv region is the Slobozhansky direction, where the enemy, after 10 days, almost two weeks, regrouping forces and means, brought reserves from the Belgorod region through the temporarily occupied cities of Kupyansk and Vovchansk," he said.

In addition, Venyslavsky said that the offensive of the armed forces of the Russian Federation on Sloviansk, Donetsk region, has now resumed.

Read more: Zelensky invites partners to take part in post-war reconstruction of Ukraine