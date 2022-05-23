Almost one and half million Ukrainians were forcibly deported to Russia, - Denysova

The Russian Federation has forcibly deported almost 1.5 million Ukrainian citizens, including more than 240,000 children.

This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denysova at the discussion "Protection of human rights during the war" at Russia War Crimes House in Davos during the World Economic Forum, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"1,400,000, including more than 240,000 children, were forcibly deported and deported to Russia," Denysova said on Monday.

She said that there was convincing evidence that Russia was preparing for forced deportation in advance and expected to deport more than two million Ukrainian citizens.

"I have directives given by the top leadership (of the Russian Federation) to the relevant authorities to set up temporary accommodation for our citizens. And we know where they are located, how many are located and under what conditions they are located," Denysova noted.

The Ombudsman also stated the need to resolve at the interstate level the issue of the return of Ukrainian citizens forcibly deported by the Russian Federation.