During day, Russian troops fired four missiles at Dnipropetrovsk region

During the day, Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad and the Synelnykovo district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with rockets, as well as shelling villages in the Kryvyi Rih district.

This was stated in Теlegram by the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today, Dnipropetrovsk region has probably experienced the most air alarms in one day in the last three months. Today we have several" arrivals ". The first missile in Pavlohrad. Three more attacks - in Synelnykovo district.

Also in the afternoon, the Kryvyi Rih district, the villages of Hannivka and Mala Kostromka came under enemy fire. There are no casualties.

Read more: On May 22, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region three times, one enemy missile fell into river, and there are no occupiers in region

So far there are no Russian occupation troops on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region and there won't be such. Our defenders keep the enemy at a distance, leaving no chance for the enemy to enter the region," he said.