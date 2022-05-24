EU approved military tranche of 500 million for Ukraine

The Council of the European Union has approved the fourth tranche of military assistance to Ukraine. Its amount will be 500 million euros.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

After this tranche, the total amount allocated for these purposes will reach 2 billion euros.

"Tomorrow's story is being written today, on the battlefields of Ukraine. With this 500 million euros, the EU has allocated a total of 2 billion euros to support the supply of military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This support is only part of Europe's efforts to help protect Ukraine "The EU and its member states are determined to continue. We have been doing this since the beginning of the war and will continue to do so until the end," said Jose Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

490 million euros from the new tranche will be allocated for the supply of military equipment in accordance with the requests of the Government of Ukraine. The remaining 10 million euros will go to purchase fuel, first aid kits and personal protective equipment.

It will be recalled that the previous tranches were agreed on February 28, March 23 and April 13, 2022.