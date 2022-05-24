Canada will transfer to Ukraine more than 20 thousand shells for American M777 howitzers

The Canadian government has decided to transfer over 20,000 shells for the new US M777 howitzers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The supply will start in the near future.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine citing Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand's statement during a briefing.

"Today I am announcing another package of Canadian military aid to Ukraine. I can confirm that Canada has purchased over 20,000 155mm shells," she said.

The official also stressed that these shells are intended for the M777 howitzers previously delivered to Ukraine by Western countries. The shipment of military aid is expected in the near future.

