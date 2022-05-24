Russian invaders attack in Luhansk region in all directions simultaneously, now it is hardest time in 8 years of war, - Haidai

Now it is the hardest time for the Luhansk region in eight years of war, the Russians are advancing in Luhansk in all directions simultaneously, bringing in a tremendous number of fighters and equipment.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the chairman of the Military Regional Administration Serhii Haidai in Telegram.

"It's only getting worse. What the Rashists are doing is hard to describe in words. Orcs are killing our cities, cracking everything around them. Severodonetsk is barely alive. The regional center has been bombarded with air bombs. The Russians are advancing in the Luhansk region in all directions simultaneously.

They are attacking the Severodonetsk direction, in Gornaya community from the direction of Zolote and Katerynivka, near Popasna from the direction of Kamyshevakha, and our Luhansk Chernobaevka - Bilohorivka," Haidai wrote.

He also reported that the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway is completely shot through, and enemy DRGs are already "working" there.

"The situation is on the verge of critical. The Rashists have dragged an insane number of fighters and equipment into our region. Orcs have helicopters and heavy weapons on standby in the occupied territories. Free Luhansk region is now like Mariupol. We are an outpost that holds back the invasion and will definitely hold back," said the chairman.

