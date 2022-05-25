Russian occupants realize that this war makes no sense, - Zelensky

Despite the powerful forces that the Russian command has thrown into Eastern Ukraine, the invaders are aware that the war makes no sense.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this thought was announced in the evening video appeal by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Ukrinform.

"Now the situation in Donbass is extremely difficult. In fact, all the power of the Russian army that they still have left has been thrown there for an offensive. Lyman, Popasna, Severodonetsk, Slavyansk - the occupants want to destroy everything there. But in the intercepts of their conversations we hear that they are well aware that this war makes no sense for Russia and that strategically their army has no chance," Zelensky noted.

