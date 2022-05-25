Belarus supplies weapons to Russia, - Prime Minister Golovchenko

Belarusian weapons are in demand not only domestically but also "for the needs of the Russian Federation."

According to Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svaboda, this was stated by the Prime Minister of the Republic Roman Golovchenko.

Golovchenko, who headed the State Military-Industrial Committee from 2018-to 2020, acknowledged difficulties with exporting due to Western sanctions against the military-industrial complex: "Very large restrictions on imports. It's no secret that we used Western components. But the military-industrial complex in Belarus is not the first year is under sanctions. "

He added that for this purpose, manufacturers "engaged in import substitution, strengthened ties with Russian producers."

"And, of course, now weapons are in great demand not only for the domestic needs of the republic but also for the Russian Federation. We have joint programs. Now we are working hard to improve what was, conducting research, including taking into account the experience of events in Ukraine. Therefore, this is a very responsible and dynamic period for the Belarusian defence," Golovchenko added.

