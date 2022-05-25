West must help Ukraine win, - Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the strategy of appeasement and concessions to Russian President Putin had failed since 2014 and had no chance of success.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the EP, he said this at the session of the World Economic Forum "Ukraine and the EU: everyone will win"

"For all those who believe that Ukraine can make concessions to appease Putin, my answer is very simple. This strategy was used by the world's leading forces from 2014 to February 24, 2022. Give in here, make concessions here, it will help to prevent war. It failed. Eight years of this strategy resulted in missiles hitting Kyiv and bloodshed in Donbas, "the minister said.

According to him, if politicians really want to stop the war, they must support Ukraine and help it win.

"I understand that it is difficult for politicians to admit the fallacy of their policy and its failure. But my message is this: it failed once, it will fail again and will not stop the war," Kuleba added.

The Minister noted that in history there are cases when there is no place for this type of strategy.

"I can't imagine three allies - the Soviet Union, the United States and Britain - meeting in 1942-1943 and saying, 'Look, the situation is so difficult at the front, we need to contact Hitler and offer him an agreement. Maybe we need to go to several concessions to stop it. We must act wisely, "he added.

Read more: Washington must keep its promises and provide Ukraine with MLRS as soon as possible - Kuleba