There are killed and wounded amid shelling attack on Balakliya

On Wednesday, May 25, Russian occupation troops shelled Balakliya of Kharkiv region, head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"According to our information, this city was shelled by the invaders again," Synehubov said at a briefing.

He did not specify whether there were victims and injured as a result of the shelling.

At the same time, according to preliminary information of volunteer, adviser to the head of Kharkiv Regional Council Natalia Popova, two people were killed and seven wounded as a result of the shelling.

"Preliminarily: seven people were injured, including one child. The girl is in an extremely serious condition. We pray for her health. Two people, unfortunately, died," Popova wrote on her Facebook page.

See more: Borders of Sumy and Chernihiv regions shelled from territory of Russia. PHOTOS