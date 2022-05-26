Office of President: We lost to Russian army in terms of reserves accumulation

Adviser to the head of the OP Oleksiy Arestovych stated that Ukraine lost the current phase of the war to the Russian army at a rapid pace - Russia managed to accumulate reserves faster.

He said this in an interview with Mark Fagin, Censor.NET reports with reference to Zn.ua.

According to him, the Russian army has accumulated reserves very quickly, using all possible means.

"We are lagging behind, which makes the situation at the front extremely difficult. Because of this, the return of the Russian army to the north of our country and increased pressure on the Kherson-Zaporizhia line is possible," Arestovich said.

He added that all this is happening against the background of a serious split in Ukrainian society, fatigue from the war, and a lot of claims of the parties to each other.

"People are starting to break down. We need to give some explanations… This stage is inevitable.

It will last a month, maybe a month and a half. It will end when Western aid comes in the lease and other ways in quantities that we can stabilize the situation," said the adviser to the head of the OP.

