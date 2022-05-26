Rashists shell Kharkiv en masse: four dead and seven wounded

In the afternoon of May 26, the Russian occupiers fired on various districts of Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, four people were killed and seven were injured.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov reported about it on telegram, transfers Censor.NET.

"According to preliminary information, 7 people were injured in the shelling. Unfortunately, 4 people died," he said.

Residents of Kharkiv and the district are asked to be in shelters.

Kharkiv residents also reported about the shelling. According to them, the explosions were heard near the village of Zhukovsky, KHAI, Pavlovo Polye and Oleksiyivsky Reservoir. Shells are also falling in the area of ​​the Forest Park.

The Department of Civil Defense of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration has announced the threat of shelling. All city residents are urged to go to the shelter immediately.

