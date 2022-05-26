Russian occupiers still plan to force Seversky Donets

Russian troops are trying to establish full control over Luhansk and Donetsk regions, but so far this goal has not been achieved. At the same time, the enemy does not stop trying to force the Seversky Donets River.

This was announced by Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Gromov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in the east of our state, shelling along the front line and in the depths of the defense of our troops. forces, armaments and military equipment, the enemy has not been able to achieve the goal so far, "he said.

"According to the information that needs to be clarified, the enemy does not give up and is preparing to force the Seversky Donets River on the Dronivka-Belogorivka section," Gromov added.

The aggressor is also launching an offensive in the Severodonetsk direction with the support of artillery and army aircraft. It is not successful.

Read more: Office of President: We lost to Russian army in terms of reserves accumulation