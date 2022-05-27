Putin is set up to wage war, not to negotiate, - Kuleba

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not currently serious about negotiating with Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba reported about it today at a press conference, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, currently none of the indicators indicate that Russia wants to end the war in Ukraine through negotiations.

"I do not know when a meeting between the two presidents (Zelensky and Putin) may take place. We have tried many times to organize such a meeting, but we have not received any positive indicators from Russia that would indicate readiness for such a meeting. President Putin is more interested in waging war than in negotiating. Therefore, it is difficult for me to say when this meeting may take place," Kuleba said.

Read more: Johnson called on world to focus on supplying Ukraine with modern weapons, including MLRS