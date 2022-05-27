U.S. approves transfer of long-range MLRS to Ukraine - WSJ

The United States has approved the transfer of MLRS long-range missile systems to Ukraine. This may be officially announced as early as next week.

This is stated by Censor.NЕT with reference to Wall Street Journal.

Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, or MLRS, have been the main request from Ukrainian politicians and diplomats in recent weeks. It has been announced that the missile systems accepted for transfer to Ukraine have a range of 70 km. Pentagon sources also say that the MLRS transfer is part of a larger military assistance package for Ukraine.

