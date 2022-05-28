Donbass will be Ukrainian, - Zelensky about Lyman and Severodonetsk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the situation in Donbas "very difficult," but said that Donbas is and will remain Ukrainian
According to Censor.NЕТ, he said this on Friday night in the traditional video appeal.
Therefore, he said, "they have concentrated in the Donetsk region maximum artillery, maximum reserves, missile strikes and aviation there as well."
"We defend our land as much as the defense resource available today allows. We do everything to strengthen it, and we will strengthen it," Zelensky said.
"If the occupiers think that Lyman and Severodonetsk will be theirs, they are mistaken. Donbass will be Ukrainian, so it's us. And even if Russia brings destruction and suffering there, we will still rebuild every town and every community. There will be no alternatives to our Ukrainian flags there," he stressed.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password