German minister warned against an immediate embargo on Russian gas

German Labor Minister Hubertus Geil has warned of the serious consequences of a quick embargo on Russian gas.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "European Pravda" with reference to F.A.Z.

"We must step by step become less dependent on gas imports," said a politician from the ruling Social Democratic Party.

"But an immediate embargo will lead to both price increases and job cuts. That is why we must avoid this," he added.

According to him, if, in addition to high prices, we have to worry about jobs, "it would be a social poison." Now the German labor market is "reliable and strong" despite two years of the coronavirus pandemic, the minister said.

"In the event of an immediate gas embargo, we would be in a completely different economic and social situation," Gail added.

As you know, the EU has been unable to agree on an embargo on Russian oil for several weeks.

The main reason for the delay of the sixth package was the position of Budapest, where they categorically do not want to give up Russian oil, even with a longer delay than for other EU members.