Troops of Russian Federation carried out rocket and mortar shelling of Sumy region, - SBGS

Russian occupation forces fired rockets and mines into the Sumy region today.

The press service of SBGS reports about it, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, after 4 pm, an enemy plane fired 6 unguided missiles at the border areas of Sumy region. The missiles hit outside the settlements," the State Border Guard Service said.

Also today after 12 o'clock the enemy dropped 5 mortar mines from the Russian settlement triple on the border territory of the Shostka area.

