ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11493 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
4 340 69
war (20077) Zelenskyi (3839) Putin (2563) negotiations with Russia (223)

Putin has built country where no one but him decides - Zelensky

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

путін

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Putin had built a state in which no one but the president of the Russian Federation decides anything.

The head of state declared it in an interview with Nos, Censor.NET informs.

"The question is not what I want to negotiate with him (Putin. - Ed.), The question is that there is no one to negotiate with. He has built a state in which no one decides anything. Therefore, it does not matter what their The Minister of Foreign Affairs. It doesn't matter if he sends a delegation to talk to us. All these people are nobody, unfortunately," the President explained.

Read more: Kuleba on global food crisis: Demand that Moscow end blockade of Ukrainian exports

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 