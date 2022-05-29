ENG
We do everything to hold back Russian offensive on Severodonetsk, - Zelensky

The Ukrainian military is doing everything possible to restrain the Russian invaders' offensive on Severodonetsk, Luhansk region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his video address, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Seizing Severodonetsk is a fundamental task for the occupation contingent. And they don't care how many lives they have to pay for this attempt to raise the Russian flag on Boulevard - how bitter the name sounds now - 32 Friendship of Nations, where the Severodonetsk administration is located," said the Head of State.

