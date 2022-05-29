Blinken called Lukashenko complicit in Russia's attack on Ukraine

Belarusian regime leader Alexander Lukashenko is complicit in the Russian Federation's attack on Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Twіtter US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

"On the Day of Solidarity with Belarus, we remember the suffering caused by the suppression of human rights by the Lukashenko regime, disregard for international norms, and complicity in Russia's war against Ukraine. We are together with the Belarusian people today and every day," he stressed.

Recall that May 29 was declared by the democratic forces as the International Day of Solidarity with Belarus.

