In evening of May 29, occupiers fired rockets at Sumy and Kharkiv regions

In the evening of May 29, a missile strike was launched from the territory of the Russian Federation against Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by Anton Geraschenko.

He noted: "There are reports of explosions in Merefa, Kharkiv region! There is a huge fire in the city, according to local social networking sites. Apparently, the "Iskanders" arrived. There is no official information yet.

There are also reports of explosions in Sumy!

