Ukraine received $7 billion from allies in three months - Shmyhal

In more than three months, financial support from Ukraine's allies totaled $7 billion.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal during a government meeting on May 31, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Every day we are working and negotiating so that the aid will increase. For example, today we will approve the conditions for attracting financial support from the Government of Canada in the amount of almost $800 million. Previously, our Canadian friends have already provided support of almost $400 million, and we are grateful for these very important funds for Ukraine, "- said Schmigal.

As Prime Minister stressed, the Government continues to develop joint projects with European partners. Thus, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft agreement with the European Union to allocate 330 million euros to Ukraine.

Read more: Russia's war against Ukraine destroyed more than 200 businesses and 12 airports - Shmyhal

Shmyhal also thanked European partners for agreeing the 6th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes a partial embargo on oil. As the Prime Minister noted, the Kremlin regime may lose from 10 to 25 billion dollars from this decision, and it will additionally deprive it of the possibility to finance the war against Ukraine.