Enemy conducts assault operations in Severodonetsk, warehouse with methanol on "Nitrogen" was damaged, in Lysychansk hit hospital, - Haidai. PHOTO

At Severodonetsk's Azot, the Russians damaged a methanol warehouse.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Our military is holding back the enemy, so he continues to destroy the infrastructure and industry of Severodonetsk. The Russians are doing everything to be able to say later that there is no possibility of recovery. They haven't invested a penny in the reconstruction of the Luhansk region occupied in 2014 in eight years, and they are not going to do so now. That's why they destroy. They targeted the Nitrogen Association several times yesterday morning. They hit one of the administrative buildings and the warehouse where methanol was stored. In Lysychansk, the city hospital building was damaged. They do not need schools, hospitals, factories, and jobs. Unfortunately, not everyone has understood this yet. The Russians are simply destroying and plundering our region. With anger, because they themselves, sitting on a gas pipe, have almost nothing at home that is commonplace for a Ukrainian," Haidai said.











The head of the region reported another destruction of the housing stock: "Another 52 houses were damaged. That is, more than 50 families, and taking into account high-rise buildings - many more, were left without a roof. 50-60 houses the region loses every day. In villages and settlements, as the Russians are storming, housing is burning out on the streets. "

So, on June 1, 16 houses were damaged by the enemy in Horsky, 15 in Lysychansk, nine in Vrubivka, six in Severodonetsk, four in Novodruzhesk, and two in Mykolayiv.

"In Severodonetsk, the enemy continues to carry out assault operations. With the support of mortars, it carried out an unsuccessful assault in the direction of the settlements of Bobrove and Ustynivka," the statement said.

Haidai reminds that thirteen enemy attacks on Donbas have been repulsed in the past 24 hours, two tanks, six artillery systems, eight armored combat vehicles and four enemy vehicles have been destroyed. Air defense units shot down seven Orlan-10 UAVs.