AFU launched counterattack in Severodonetsk and captured prisoners - RMA

Russian invaders occupied 80 percent of the city of Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region, but Ukrainian defenders carried out a series of counterattacks and captured six Russian fighters.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to UP, this was stated by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Haidai, in the air of a telethon.

"Even today our guys were making such tentative counterattacks, even pushed some Russians to their side in some of the streets. Captured prisoners - now let's see what they have to say. Six.

Do not give up on Severodonetsk! For Severodonetsk they will fight to the end!"

