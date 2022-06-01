ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7991 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
26 523 26
Severodonetsk (164) Haidai_ (328)

AFU launched counterattack in Severodonetsk and captured prisoners - RMA

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

гайдай

Russian invaders occupied 80 percent of the city of Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region, but Ukrainian defenders carried out a series of counterattacks and captured six Russian fighters.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to UP, this was stated by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Haidai, in the air of a telethon.

"Even today our guys were making such tentative counterattacks, even pushed some Russians to their side in some of the streets. Captured prisoners - now let's see what they have to say. Six.

Do not give up on Severodonetsk! For Severodonetsk they will fight to the end!"

Read more: Occupiers focused on storming of Severodonetsk and encirclement of Lysychansk, - Ministry of Defense

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 