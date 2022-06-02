Ukraine has de facto become part of European Union, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Ukraine cooperates with Luxembourg both bilaterally and at the EU level.

He stated this during a speech in the Luxembourg parliament, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine has already become a de facto part of the European Union. We are already cooperating both bilaterally and at EU level on a scale commensurate with full membership. What can prove this better than protecting each other?" - said the President.

Zelensky expressed hope that Luxembourg would support granting Ukraine official EU candidate status in June.

The head of state also invited the head of the Luxembourg government to come to Ukraine.

Read more: I am grateful to Luxembourg for historic decision to provide Ukraine with weapons. Your potential is stronger than some - Zelensky