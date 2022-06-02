Second filtration prison was discovered near Mariupol - Andryushchenko. MAP

On the basis of the former Volnovakha Correctional Colony № 120, the occupiers created a prison where "unreliable" people are kept until sentencing or filtering.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

He reminded that earlier it was known about the filtration prison on the basis of the former Yenakiieve penal colony №52, where law enforcement officers, journalists, and pro-Ukrainian activists are detained.

"Now it has become known about the second filtration prison on the basis of the former Volnovakha Correctional Colony № 120. According to the information, this is where the" unreliable "are kept until sentencing or filtering. Those who simply turned out to be suspicious and do not belong to the above categories. It is here that more than 20 volunteers who took out Mariupol residents during the evacuation are being held, "Andryushchenko wrote.

Thus, according to him, there are not one, but two filtration camps in Olenivka.

"An interesting fact about the volunteers. Almost all of them received certificates from the Red Cross of Ukraine. It is now clear why the so-called DPR has launched a program to discredit the Red Cross. To avoid accusations of arresting their volunteers," Andryushchenko added.