Russian news and propaganda TV shows are banned in Moldova

The Moldovan parliament passed a law against disinformation and propaganda that bans, among other things, the broadcasting of Russian news and propaganda shows.

The document was adopted in its second final reading at a meeting on June 2 and was supported by 54 deputies from the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS).

"The adopted draft law prohibits the broadcasting in Moldova of news, news and analytical programs and films with military content produced in countries that have not ratified the European Convention on Transfrontier Television," reads the report.

Consequently, Russian news and TV programs will not be shown on Moldovan TV, because Russia has not ratified this convention.

It is also noted that in the second reading PAS excluded the provisions according to which the information and security service could block websites for spreading disinformation and punish citizens with huge fines.

