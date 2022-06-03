Nevzorov and his wife became citizens of Ukraine, - Gerashchenko

Russian opposition journalist Oleksandr Nevzorov and his wife Lidiya have been granted Ukrainian citizenship.

The adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Alexander Nevzorov and his wife Lydia Nevzorova were granted Ukrainian citizenship by a decree of President Volodymyr Zelensky for outstanding services to our country," he wrote.

Telegram channel Mash published a document of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine requesting inspections of Nevzorov and his wife, including through Interpol.

The editorial office of the telegram channel Ukraine Now claims that it spoke with Foreign Ministry official Anatoliy Koval, whose telephone number is listed in the document. He declined to comment on granting citizenship to Nevzorov and his wife.

"I don't know how this document could have been made public. I will not comment on anything now," Koval said.

There is no decree on granting citizenship on the official website of the head of state.