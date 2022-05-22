Soldiers of 3rd Company of 80th SAABr destroyed Russian Su-25 aircraft in Luhansk Region, - Gerashchenko. PHOTO
Today, May 22, Ukraine's defenders shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft with a Stinger MANPAD.
This was stated in Telegram-channel of Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.
"The remnants of the Su-25 shot down by soldiers of the 3rd Company of the 80th SAAB in Luhansk oblast an hour ago are still burning in the distance. "The Stinger worked perfectly!" - he wrote.
According to him, the pilot of the fighter did not have time to eject.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password