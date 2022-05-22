ENG
Soldiers of 3rd Company of 80th SAABr destroyed Russian Su-25 aircraft in Luhansk Region, - Gerashchenko. PHOTO

Today, May 22, Ukraine's defenders shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft with a Stinger MANPAD.

This was stated in Telegram-channel of Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"The remnants of the Su-25 shot down by soldiers of the 3rd Company of the 80th SAAB in Luhansk oblast an hour ago are still burning in the distance. "The Stinger worked perfectly!" - he wrote.

According to him, the pilot of the fighter did not have time to eject.

Soldiers of 3rd Company of 80th SAABr destroyed Russian Su-25 aircraft in Luhansk Region, - Gerashchenko 01

